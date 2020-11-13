Global  
 

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.


SpaceX to launch more astronauts to space station

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is the first U.S. spacecraft certified for consistent human flight in...
'What a good voice to hear': SpaceX capsule docks with International Space Station

'What a good voice to hear': SpaceX capsule docks with International Space Station SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station,...
After 27-Hour Flight, SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At ISS

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule docked to the International Space Station — adding four astronauts to...
WEB EXTRA: Astronaut Shows How To Drink Water In Space [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Astronaut Shows How To Drink Water In Space

Astronaut Shannon Walker explained how astronauts drink water when they're in outer space. She demonstrated the technique on board the Dragon capsule, on the way to the International Space Station.

Landmark SpaceX crew capsule reaches ISS [Video]

Landmark SpaceX crew capsule reaches ISS

Four astronauts riding a newly-designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday. The successfully docking was..

NASA astronauts brought along Baby Yoda doll on their historic mission with SpaceX [Video]

NASA astronauts brought along Baby Yoda doll on their historic mission with SpaceX

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station Nov. 15, and they brought along the beloved "Mandalorian" character Baby Yoda.

