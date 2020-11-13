SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.
WEB EXTRA: Astronaut Shows How To Drink Water In SpaceAstronaut Shannon Walker explained how astronauts drink water when they're in outer space. She demonstrated the technique on board the Dragon capsule, on the way to the International Space Station.
Landmark SpaceX crew capsule reaches ISSFour astronauts riding a newly-designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday. The successfully docking was..
NASA astronauts brought along Baby Yoda doll on their historic mission with SpaceXSpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station Nov. 15, and they brought along the beloved "Mandalorian" character Baby Yoda.