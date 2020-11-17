Global  
 

Twitter Rolls out Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature to Everyone

On Tuesday, Twitter announced the global rollout of the feature meant to compete with Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

Before being implemented worldwide, Fleets was tested in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea.

Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings, Twitter design director Joshua Harris and product manager Sam Haveson, via blog post.

Fleets disappear after 24 hours, and you can't like or retweet them.

But you can respond to one by tapping on it, which will start a DM conversation with the creator.

The company also said it will be introducing live broadcasting and stickers in the future.


