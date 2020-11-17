BTS Tease New Music Video, Ariana Grande Drops '34+35' Video & More News | Billboard News
Ariana Grande Transforms Into a Robot For Futuristic '34+35' Music Video | Billboard NewsAriana Grande steps into the laboratory and pulls double duty as a brainy scientist and the robot in her new music video for '34+35'.
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez's 'Dakiti' Tops Billboard Global Charts, Maluma's 'Hawai' Rises On Hot 100 | Billboard NewsBad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dakiti" becomes the first Latin music hit to simultaneously rule both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes team up for 'Monster'Canadian pop superstars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are teaming up on a new Monster single.