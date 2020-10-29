Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour: The response to Corbyn's return

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Labour: The response to Corbyn's return

Labour: The response to Corbyn's return

Jeremy Corbyn has been readmitted to the Labour Party after an antisemitism row but what do the party think of his return?


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer: No reason for 'civil war' in Labour [Video]

Starmer: No reason for 'civil war' in Labour

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended his move to suspend Jeremy Corbyn after his response to a damning antisemitism report.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 15:19Published
Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer responds to the suspension of former Labour leader JeremyCorbyn from the Labour Party. The move comes after the human rights watchdogfound the party broke equality law over its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report [Video]

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report

It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:28Published