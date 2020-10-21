Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News
Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News
Conan O'Brien announces he's ending his nightly TBS show in 2021 after 10 seasons, Zack Snyder unveils the black and white trailer for his upcoming 'Justice League' and Terence Winter exits HBO Max's 'The Batman' TV spinoff.
Jared Leto reprises his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', while the 'Avengers' cast jumped to Chris Pratt's defense after he was dubbed Hollywood’s "worst Chris." Plus, the 2020 Streamy Awards nominations have arrived!
