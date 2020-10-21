Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News

Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News

Conan O'Brien announces he's ending his nightly TBS show in 2021 after 10 seasons, Zack Snyder unveils the black and white trailer for his upcoming 'Justice League' and Terence Winter exits HBO Max's 'The Batman' TV spinoff.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TBS (American TV channel) TBS (American TV channel) American television channel

Conan O'Brien to end 28-year run as late-night talk host in June

 Conan O'Brien is the longest-tenured late-night host, but will end his nightly TBS show in June and pivot to a weekly HBO Max variety series
USATODAY.com

Zack Snyder Zack Snyder American film director, film producer, and screenwriter

Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News [Video]

Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has unveiled a new black and white trailer for his cut of 'Justice League', which will appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published
Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' [Video]

Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' series.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories | THR News [Video]

Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories | THR News

Jared Leto reprises his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', while the 'Avengers' cast jumped to Chris Pratt's defense after he was dubbed Hollywood’s "worst Chris." Plus, the 2020 Streamy Awards nominations have arrived!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:59Published

Terence Winter Terence Winter American television and film writer

Terence Winter Departs 'The Batman' HBO Max TV Spinoff | THR News [Video]

Terence Winter Departs 'The Batman' HBO Max TV Spinoff | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal that 'Boardwalk Empire' creator Terence Winter, who was poised to write and serve as showrunner on 'The Batman' TV spinoff, has departed the series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

Justice League Director’s Cut on HBO Max - New Teaser Trailer [Video]

Justice League Director’s Cut on HBO Max - New Teaser Trailer

Check out the new teaser trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie Justice League: Director’s Cut, directed by Zack Snyder. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:31Published
Risky behavior while driving up during the pandemic [Video]

Risky behavior while driving up during the pandemic

Risky behavior behind the wheel is up during the pandemic and officials are now turning to technology to get drivers to slow down. More than 20 states have laws or ordinances allowing speed cameras.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published
UPDATE: Clark County election draws new presidential 'tweet', commission seat still up for grabs [Video]

UPDATE: Clark County election draws new presidential 'tweet', commission seat still up for grabs

Election 2020 is headed into overtime for hotly contested seat on the Clark County Commission which is separated by just 10 votes between current Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and former Nevada..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:24Published