Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News

Conan O'Brien announces he's ending his nightly TBS show in 2021 after 10 seasons, Zack Snyder unveils the black and white trailer for his upcoming 'Justice League' and Terence Winter exits HBO Max's 'The Batman' TV spinoff.

Terence Winter Departs 'The Batman' HBO Max TV Spinoff | THR News The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal that 'Boardwalk Empire' creator Terence Winter, who was poised to write and serve as showrunner on 'The Batman' TV spinoff, has departed the series.

Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories | THR News Jared Leto reprises his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', while the 'Avengers' cast jumped to Chris Pratt's defense after he was dubbed Hollywood’s "worst Chris." Plus, the 2020 Streamy Awards nominations have arrived!

Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' series.

Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News Filmmaker Zack Snyder has unveiled a new black and white trailer for his cut of 'Justice League', which will appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.

Conan O'Brien is the longest-tenured late-night host, but will end his nightly TBS show in June and pivot to a weekly HBO Max variety series