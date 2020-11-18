Girl Overjoyed by Birthday Present Puppy

Occurred on August 28, 2020 / Saginaw, Michigan, USAInfo from Licensor: "Aria has wanted a dog for years.

For months leading into her 8th birthday, we started telling her that a dog just wouldn’t be possible so she didn’t expect a thing.

Aria was in complete shock when we gave her the surprise of her lifetime and her new best friend Tazz, an Australian Shepard.

She loves animals and wants to be a vet"