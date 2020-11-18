Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
San Diego retired Marine discusses Trump pulling troops from Middle East
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
San Diego retired Marine discusses Trump pulling troops from Middle East
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:19s - Published
3 minutes ago
5,000 troops from Iraq and Afghanistan are set to be home by Jan. 15, 2021
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Christopher C. Krebs
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Securit
Boris Johnson
Harvey Weinstein
Google
Republican Party
United States Department of Homeland Sec
Apple Inc.
Facebook
United States Senate
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Afghanistan
Lil Wayne
Thanksgiving
Iraq
Zuckerberg
Dolly Parton
Cubs
Theo Epstein
Officials
Giuliani
James Harden
Lindsey Graham
Jack Dorsey
DeWine
NBA Draft
WORTH WATCHING
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq
'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister
Baidu beats forecasts, buys streaming service
Apple Podcasts Now Support Web Embeds