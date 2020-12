Audi SQ5 Sportback Twindosing Animation

Even sharper, sportier, and more efficient: The optimized Audi SQ5 TDI now looks even more impressive.

Its V6 three-liter diesel engine with an output of 251 kW (341 PS) delivers its power smoothly and forcefully.

The sharper design underlines the sporty character of the sport SUV.

Rear lights featuring the new digital OLED technology are available as an option for the top Q5 model.