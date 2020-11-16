Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
'Creed' and 'Black Panther' star Michael B.
Jordan has been named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.
Michael B. Jordan is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive'Creed' and 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan has been named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.
People magazine announces its sexiest man aliveMichael B Jordan has been named People magazine’s sexiest man alive. The BlackPanther actor, 33, was revealed as the winner during Jimmy Kimmel’s US chatshow. Jordan is best known for playing..
Colorado man keeps music practice alive amid the pandemicA local man is keeping music practice alive amid the pandemic.