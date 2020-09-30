Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Customers suffer after Centre puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under moratorium for 30 days

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Customers suffer after Centre puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under moratorium for 30 days

Customers suffer after Centre puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under moratorium for 30 days

The Centre has placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under a moratorium for 30 days.

The cash withdrawal limit has been capped at Rs 25,000 till Dec 16.

RBI imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd from Nov 17 and also proposed its merger with DBS Bank India.

A customer said, "It was really shocking to know that RBI has imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.

Rs 25,000 withdrawal has been permitted which is not enough during this time.

Therefore, we request officials to allow bank customers for more withdrawal limit."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 53 points [Video]

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 53 points

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday morning after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 53.93 points or 0.12 per cent at 43,898.78. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,847.55, at 9:16 am, down by 26.65 points or 0.21 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Run batted in Run batted in Statistic used in baseball and softball

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress [Video]

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation. Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress. 'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said. Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
RBI predicts likelihood of economy returning to positive growth in Q3: FM Sitharaman [Video]

RBI predicts likelihood of economy returning to positive growth in Q3: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about predictions on Indian economy's trajectory in coming days. FM said, "I would like to announce a few new measures in the series of stimulus announcements we have been doing. Quite a few indicators showing a distinct recovery in the economy." "RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

DBS Bank DBS Bank

Related news from verified sources

Centre places Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium, caps withdrawal limit at ₹25,000

The Centre has placed private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. under a moratorium and has...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Zee News


RBI proposes amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday proposed a draft scheme of amalgamation of the beleaguered...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Around 900 jobs to go as TSB closes 164 bank branches [Video]

Around 900 jobs to go as TSB closes 164 bank branches

High street bank TSB has said it will cut around 900 jobs and close 164 of itsbranches. The Spanish-owned bank said the cuts have been driven by a“significant shift in customer behaviour”, as fewer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published