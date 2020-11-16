Global  
 

Luis Enrique full of praise for players after thrashing Germany

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Spain head coach, Luis Enrique speaks to the media after his team win 6-0 against Germany to qualify for the UEFA Nations League final four.


