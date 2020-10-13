Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown

Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown

Spain coach Luis Enrique remains coy on goalie selection for their crucial UEFA Nations League match against Germany.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

Croatia and Portugal finalise training prep [Video]

Croatia and Portugal finalise training prep

Croatia and Portugal train ahead of their UEFA Nations League, League A, Group 3 match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:30Published
COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown [Video]

COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown

Norway will send a team to face Austria in the Nation League after their match against Romania was cancelled due to government intervention over a player's positive COVID-19 test.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:36Published
Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat [Video]

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

England fail to qualify for Nations League finals after Belgium defeat

 England's hopes of qualifying for the Nations League finals for a second year running are dashed with defeat to top-ranked Belgium in Leuven.
BBC News

Luis Enrique Luis Enrique


Spain national football team Spain national football team National association football team representing Spain

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA [Video]

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Merkel, German Governors to Eye Results of Partial Lockdown

 BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will assess the effects of a nearly two-week-long partial lockdown with state governors in a video conference Monday...
WorldNews
German government asks population to be ‘lazy as raccoons’ in coronavirus advert [Video]

German government asks population to be ‘lazy as raccoons’ in coronavirus advert

A German advert has gained popularity after encouraging people to be 'lazy asraccoons' to halt the spread of Covid-19. The government advert sees anelderly man looking back at the year 2020, when he was 22 and wanting to“party, to study, to get to know new people”. “Fate had different plans forus,” an English translation of the video reads.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus: Germany hails couch potatoes in new videos

 One advert depicts an elderly man looking back on the winter of 2020, while saying "we did nothing".
BBC News
Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties [Video]

Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties

The Prince of Wales has told the German parliament on Sunday that the twonations would "always be friends, partners and allies", even after the Brexittransition is completed in the upcoming year. Speaking in the Bundestag onSunday, Charles highlighted the historic importance of the bond betweenBritain and Germany.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns [Video]

Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns

Restaurants, bars and other recreational facilities will remain closed until the end of the month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates [Video]

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

The global pandemic has severely affected the arts all over the world, but in the UK, some artists are thriving despite cancelled shows and gallery closures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published