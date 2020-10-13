Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown

Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published
A German advert has gained popularity after encouraging people to be 'lazy asraccoons' to halt the spread of Covid-19. The government advert sees anelderly man looking back at the year 2020, when he was 22 and wanting to“party, to study, to get to know new people”. “Fate had different plans forus,” an English translation of the video reads.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
The Prince of Wales has told the German parliament on Sunday that the twonations would "always be friends, partners and allies", even after the Brexittransition is completed in the upcoming year. Speaking in the Bundestag onSunday, Charles highlighted the historic importance of the bond betweenBritain and Germany.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published