COVID-19: CM Kejriwal arrives at GTB Hospital to review arrangements

Delhi's annual wave of air pollution has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that pollution played a big role in the onset of the third wave of infections in the capital. He also linked pollution to a higher death toll due to the disease. Kejriwal blamed neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning by farmers, despite the availability of cheap solutions. He also listed how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked to reduce pollution from local sources in the capital. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:11Published
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46Published
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party. Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed. He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'very poor' category in parts of national capital on November 24. In Patparganj, the AQI stood at 400, in ITO at 388, RK Puram at 366 all in 'severe' category. Mercury level also dipped in the national capital, with an IMD forecast of 10 digree C minimum and 25 digree C maximum temperatures for today.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Ecology and environment are very important for our survival. "Now in the areas surrounding Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, we have successfully converted five tonnes of parali (stubble) to get one tonne of bio-CNG," he said. He was virtually addressing the gathering at '9th Edition of Auto Serve 2020'Electric Mobility Conference 2020-Seizing Opportunities in New Normal". Stubble burning has emerged as one of the prime issue in regards to the air pollution in the national capital and its adjacent states.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."
Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain distributed face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti. Jain visited his assembly constituency on November 22. The Delhi health minister was seen distributing free masks in a market area. Jain said they were making people aware about the importance of wearing masks in public places. Delhi government had hiked fine for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 500 to Rs 2000. Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh covid-19 cases on November 22. The active cases tally stood at 40,212 as compared to 39,741 on November 21. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published