President Kovind virtually attends JNU's fourth annual convocation ceremony

Watch: ‘Probe Shehla Rashid’, says father; activist says he’s a ‘wife beater’



A big war of words is underway between former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid and her father. While her father has called for a probe into the funding of Shehla Rashid’s NGO and said that two people linked with the JKPM are already in NIA custody. He also alleged that he’s facing a threat to life from his daughter. ‘The party she has joined, the people related to it are booked in terror funding. It is up to the agencies to find out about her involvement,’ Abdul Rashid Shora said. ‘Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mother and sister. To keep it short and straight, he is a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that,’ Shehla responded. Watch the full video for all the details.

