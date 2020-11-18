President Kovind virtually attends JNU's fourth annual convocation ceremony

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. Meanwhile, a delegation of Opposition party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding roll back of the three contentious farm laws. The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan. Watch the full video for more.
Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain said that the focus of the Indian Navy is on maritime domain awareness considering the security threat in the Indian Ocean Region. ”Security threat in the Indian Ocean out at sea has gone up. So our entire focus has been on maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region. We maintain surveillance with P-8Is, Dornier aircraft and helicopters 24x7. We are getting four more P-8Is,” said AK Jain on the occasion of Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wished on the occasion of Navy Day. PM Modi also wished all the valorous navy personnel and their families. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year. Watch the video for more.
A big war of words is underway between former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid and her father. While her father has called for a probe into the funding of Shehla Rashid’s NGO and said that two people linked with the JKPM are already in NIA custody. He also alleged that he’s facing a threat to life from his daughter. ‘The party she has joined, the people related to it are booked in terror funding. It is up to the agencies to find out about her involvement,’ Abdul Rashid Shora said. ‘Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mother and sister. To keep it short and straight, he is a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that,’ Shehla responded. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12 via video conferencing. After unveiling the statue, PM Modi said that priority to one's own ideology than interest of nation has harmed the democratic setup. PM Modi said, 'One thing that has harmed a lot to democratic set up of our country is giving more priority to one's own ideology than the interest of nation.'
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit..
President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28. The 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles completed its..
