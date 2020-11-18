Hurricane Iota causes raging river and stormy seas in Central America
Hurricane Iota caused fast-flowing torrents of muddy water on the Choloma river in Cortes, Honduras, on Tuesday (November 17).
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Iota Wreaks Havoc In Central AmericaHurricane Iota continued to wreak havoc on Central America Tuesday (11/17). The storm brought heavy rain and high winds to a region that was just hit by Hurricane Eta on November 3. The United Nations..
‘In the hands of God:’ Storm Iota pummels Central AmericaPuerto Cabezas still partly flooded after Hurricane Eta two weeks ago, again bears the brunt of the storm’s impact.
Donations Being Accepted To Help Victims Of Hurricane IotaHurricane Iota slammed Central America Tuesday after making landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm — unloading heavy rain and packing winds of 155 miles per hour. Now donations are being..