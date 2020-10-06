Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday
Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday
Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the men's magazine after she confessed she'd like to mark her 75th year with a spread for the publication.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ShowBiz Minute: Lil Wayne, Parton, Jordan Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida; Dolly Parton responds to news that her donation helped fund COVID-19 vaccine; Michael B. Jordan is named..
USATODAY.com
4 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Dolly Parton convinced she wasn't supposed to have kids Dolly Parton is convinced it was God's will for her not to have children so she would have the "freedom" to pursue her career goals and give back to communities worldwide. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago
Dolly Parton Watches Fan Covers on YouTube On this episode of "You Sang My Song," country music legend Dolly Parton watches fan covers of her songs on YouTube. She listens to covers of her songs "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," and.. Credit: GLAMOUR Duration: 16:33 Published on October 15, 2020