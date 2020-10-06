Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday

Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday

Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the men's magazine after she confessed she'd like to mark her 75th year with a spread for the publication.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman

ShowBiz Minute: Lil Wayne, Parton, Jordan

 Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida; Dolly Parton responds to news that her donation helped fund COVID-19 vaccine; Michael B. Jordan is named..
USATODAY.com
Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research [Video]

Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Playboy Playboy Men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine based in Chicago

Playboy Wants To Shoot Dolly Parton for 75th Bday

 Dolly Parton's dream of being a 75-year-old woman gracing the cover of Playboy might soon become reality ... we've learned the ball's in her court. Here's the..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Dolly Parton convinced she wasn't supposed to have kids [Video]

Dolly Parton convinced she wasn't supposed to have kids

Dolly Parton is convinced it was God's will for her not to have children so she would have the "freedom" to pursue her career goals and give back to communities worldwide.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Dolly Parton Watches Fan Covers on YouTube [Video]

Dolly Parton Watches Fan Covers on YouTube

On this episode of "You Sang My Song," country music legend Dolly Parton watches fan covers of her songs on YouTube. She listens to covers of her songs "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," and..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 16:33Published
Dolly Parton in talks to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday [Video]

Dolly Parton in talks to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday

Dolly Parton revealed she's in talks to appear on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday in January. She appeared on the cover in 1978.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:41Published