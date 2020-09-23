Whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19: Haryana Education Minister

72 school students tested COVID positive in Rewari, over this, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19.

"The schools where COVID-19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks.

Wearing of masks and social distancing norms to be strictly followed.

The whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19," said Pal.