Whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19: Haryana Education Minister

As the world grapples with the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit is going virtual. In keeping with the current times, the theme of this year’s edition is ‘Defining a New Era’. Register now and watch some of the biggest icons as they define a new era.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:50Published
72 students of 12 government schools in Rewari tested positive for COVID-19. Haryana has 19153 active cases of COVID-19. School had reopened in the state in October after months amid pandemic. Speaking on this district Nodal officer Vijay Prakash said, "Due to the festive season, there is movement and people are meeting each other so we tested students of 12 schools. We will continue testing students to curb COVID-19 spread."
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on November 17 informed that state government has decided to set up a drafting committee to make a strict law against 'love jihad'. "We have decided to set up a drafting committee comprising members from the Home Department and Office of the Advocate General Haryana to make a strict law against 'love jihad'. We will also have a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister," said Home Minister Vij.
Punjab MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday staged a protest against the farm bills which, he said, will "ruin" the farming community. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was accompanied by his supporters, sat on a tractor here and held placards that read, "We are united in fight for farmers", in English and Punjabi. This is Sidhu's first public appearance after he resigned from the state cabinet last year. Sidhu, who represents Amritsar seat in the assembly, told reporters that the new bills would dismantle the minimum support price and the marketing system.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42Published
In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased in the country, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry while..
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cited 'tests of outside patients' as one of the reasons of increase in numbers of COVID-19 tally. "Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we..