Whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19: Haryana Education Minister

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19: Haryana Education Minister

Whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19: Haryana Education Minister

72 school students tested COVID positive in Rewari, over this, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19.

"The schools where COVID-19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks.

Wearing of masks and social distancing norms to be strictly followed.

The whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19," said Pal.


