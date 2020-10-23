Global  
 

Police Officer Nearly Washed Away as Iota Hits San Andrés

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s
Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was nearly washed away as Hurricane Iota hit the Caribbean island of San Andrés, Colombia.

The extreme weather caused severe damage along the coastline, with roads completely destroyed by the brute force of giant waves that smashed into the shore.

At least two people have been killed and six injured, while another is still missing, in Colombia's Caribbean archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina.

Report by Avagninag.

