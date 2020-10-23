Police Officer Nearly Washed Away as Iota Hits San Andrés

John Boyega’s latest role sees him play real-life British police officer Leroy Logan in the third episode of the series titled ‘Red, White and Blue’ by Steve McQueen. ‘Small Axe’ follows Logan who was an anti-racism reformer in the 1980s and served as a member of the police force for 30 years in real-life. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons.
England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates. Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years.
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".