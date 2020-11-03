Global  
 

Apple to cut App Store fees for some developers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Apple on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store.

Apple’s biggest App Store critics are not impressed with its new fee cut for small developers

Epic Games and Spotify, united in their fight against Apple, each released statements on Wednesday slamming..
Apple Launches Small Business Program [Video]

Apple will reduce App Store cut to 15 percent for most developers starting January 1st

On Wednesday, Apple announced a reduction to its longstanding App Store commission rate, one of the most..
Apple’s MagSafe Duo is less powerful than the regular MagSafe charger

Apple has updated its store listing for the still-unreleased MagSafe Duo charger with some more information on how..
Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games

 A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Inc’s counterclaims against Epic Games, in a dispute that has seen the online game..
Apple announces macOS Big Sur release date

Apple says it’ll release macOS 11.0, dubbed Big Sur, on November 12th. The company first announced the new OS at its developer’s..
Apple’s biggest App Store critics are not impressed with its new fee cut for small developers

Epic and Spotify are not pleased with Apple’s new App Store cut, saying it doesn’t solve core...
Apple backtracks on App Store removal threat for Unix shell iOS apps

Developers of Linux and Unix shells have received warnings from Apple that their iOS apps violate App...
Apple reminds developers about iOS apps on Mac App Store and potential compatibility issues

As Apple has already confirmed and we have detailed here, the new Macs with the M1 chip will run iOS...
FDA Clears Apple Watch App For PTSD [Video]

Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch [Video]

Spotify on the Apple Watch is a bit of a sore spot. The first Apple Watch launched back in in 2015, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that a Spotify app made its way to the popular smartwatch. And..

Apple TV Is Coming to Xbox Consoles [Video]

According to The Verge, the Apple TV app will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10th.

