Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe'
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:36s
In an interview broadcast on Channel 4 News, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the country's most senior counter-terrorism officer said: "We've always been very clear that to have no negotiated outcome at all in this and to lose the security tools that the EU bring us would make this country less safe".
Any final exit by Britain from the European Union that worsens business conditions through increased tariffs would threaten the sustainability of Nissan's UK operations, the Japanese car maker's chief operating officer has warned. Francis Maguire reports.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering MetropolitanPolice Sergeant Matt Ratana. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dickhopes the news will bring some comfort to the sergeant's family.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled an action plan to improve the trustand confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Figures show black people arealmost four times more likely to be stopped and searched in the street thanwhite people in London. They are also six times more likely to be stopped intheir vehicles, according to City Hall.
Addressing at Centre for European Policy Studies virtually on November 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Free Trade Agreement with European Union isn't an easy negotiation. "After our government came to power, we had spoken repeatedly about the need for negotiations. We want a fair and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA). I recognize that an FTA with Europe isn't an easy negotiation. Conversations are on," said Jaishankar.
Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030. It's one part of what the government is calling a 'green industrial revolution' - driving the transition to electric cars. It wants to cut levels of greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 - and say the plan will create thousands of jobs.
Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee.
Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was nearly washed away as Hurricane Iota hit the Caribbean island of San Andrés, Colombia.
The extreme weather caused severe damage along the coastline, with roads completely destroyed by the brute force of giant waves that smashed into the shore.
At least two people have been killed and six injured, while another is still missing, in Colombia's Caribbean archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina.