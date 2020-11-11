Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe'

Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe'

In an interview broadcast on Channel 4 News, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the country's most senior counter-terrorism officer said: "We've always been very clear that to have no negotiated outcome at all in this and to lose the security tools that the EU bring us would make this country less safe".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Neil Basu


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Nissan: tough to stay in UK without Brexit deal [Video]

Nissan: tough to stay in UK without Brexit deal

Any final exit by Britain from the European Union that worsens business conditions through increased tariffs would threaten the sustainability of Nissan's UK operations, the Japanese car maker's chief operating officer has warned. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Brexit briefing: 43 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 43 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: What's happening and what comes next?

 Covid-19 and the US election have dominated headlines, but Brexit crunch time is approaching fast.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 44 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 44 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering police officer Matt Ratana [Video]

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering police officer Matt Ratana

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering MetropolitanPolice Sergeant Matt Ratana. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dickhopes the news will bring some comfort to the sergeant's family.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Sadiq Khan unveils action plan to improve trust in London's police [Video]

Sadiq Khan unveils action plan to improve trust in London's police

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled an action plan to improve the trustand confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Figures show black people arealmost four times more likely to be stopped and searched in the street thanwhite people in London. They are also six times more likely to be stopped intheir vehicles, according to City Hall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Met Police's Cressida Dick admits force 'not free of racism'

 The commissioner comments as a report is issued on how black Londoners are affected by police powers.
BBC News

Edmonton police station car crash: Man detained

 The Met Police say the building in north London has been evacuated while the car is examined.
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

'Free Trade Agreement negotiation with EU not easy, talks are on': EAM Jaishankar [Video]

'Free Trade Agreement negotiation with EU not easy, talks are on': EAM Jaishankar

Addressing at Centre for European Policy Studies virtually on November 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Free Trade Agreement with European Union isn't an easy negotiation. "After our government came to power, we had spoken repeatedly about the need for negotiations. We want a fair and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA). I recognize that an FTA with Europe isn't an easy negotiation. Conversations are on," said Jaishankar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook content moderators demand better coronavirus protections

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

More than 200 content moderators at Facebook have signed an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg demanding better..
The Verge
Government announce ban on petrol and diesel cars [Video]

Government announce ban on petrol and diesel cars

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030. It's one part of what the government is calling a 'green industrial revolution' - driving the transition to electric cars. It wants to cut levels of greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 - and say the plan will create thousands of jobs. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn [Video]

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Police Officer Nearly Washed Away as Iota Hits San Andrés [Video]

Police Officer Nearly Washed Away as Iota Hits San Andrés

Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was nearly washed away as Hurricane Iota hit the Caribbean island of San Andrés, Colombia. The extreme weather caused severe damage along the coastline, with roads completely destroyed by the brute force of giant waves that smashed into the shore. At least two people have been killed and six injured, while another is still missing, in Colombia's Caribbean archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published