Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe'

In an interview broadcast on Channel 4 News, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the country's most senior counter-terrorism officer said: "We've always been very clear that to have no negotiated outcome at all in this and to lose the security tools that the EU bring us would make this country less safe".

Report by Blairm.

