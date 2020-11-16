Global  
 

Fox News Weekend Host Blasts Social Distancing Guidelines: 'Absolute Garbage'

The tone on a panel for Fox Business Network show 'Outnumbered' took a decidedly harsh tone on Wednesday.

According to Business Insider, some guests began trading memes and mocking banter about COVID-19 restrictions in some states.

But then, former State Department spokeswoman and Democratic operative Marie Harf brought them up short.

It's not a joke, first of all.

A bunch of people are dying every day in this country from coronavirus.


