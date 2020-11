BTS Unveils Track List for New 'Be' Album & More Top News | Billboard News



Cardi B teases her upcoming Reebok collection, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the 2020 AMAs and BTS announces the track list to their new album, 'BE.' Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago

2020 AMAs Nominations: The Full List | Billboard News



Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Cardi B could make history when the 2020 American Music Awards are presented live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:23 Published on October 26, 2020