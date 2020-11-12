Trump Walks Away From COVID-19 Fight
With the U.S. coronavirus death toll now at 250,000, the White House appears to have stopped caring about the spread of the virus.
President-Elect Biden's, President Trump's Presidential Transition ContinuesCBS's Michael Jorge shares the latest details on President-Elect Joe Biden's fight against coronavirus and President Trump's fight against the elections.
President Trump continues to fight for ballotsThe Trump Campaign is continuing the fight to make sure that every vote is counted correctly. A Judge ruled in favor of the president, for not counting ballots that were missing identification.
Legal Battle Over Presidency ContinuesPresident-elect Joe Biden named his first incoming cabinet official Thursday, but Skyler Henry reports the legal fight over election results continues (1:42).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 12, 2020