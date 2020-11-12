Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Walks Away From COVID-19 Fight

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Trump Walks Away From COVID-19 Fight

Trump Walks Away From COVID-19 Fight

With the U.S. coronavirus death toll now at 250,000, the White House appears to have stopped caring about the spread of the virus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Lincoln Project harasses, doxes Trump's lawyers for uncovering election fraud

(Natural News) Multiple lawyers representing President Trump in the fight against election fraud are...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Pa. appellate court sides with Trump in fight over ID deadlines for voters, tossing small number of ballots

The ruling delivered a minor win in Trump ongoing legal war to challenge the integrity of...
Upworthy - Published

Another law firm bails out on Trump campaign

Law firms representing Trump in his fight to challenge the election results have come under fire in...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Biden's, President Trump's Presidential Transition Continues [Video]

President-Elect Biden's, President Trump's Presidential Transition Continues

CBS's Michael Jorge shares the latest details on President-Elect Joe Biden's fight against coronavirus and President Trump's fight against the elections.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
President Trump continues to fight for ballots [Video]

President Trump continues to fight for ballots

The Trump Campaign is continuing the fight to make sure that every vote is counted correctly. A Judge ruled in favor of the president, for not counting ballots that were missing identification.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:58Published
Legal Battle Over Presidency Continues [Video]

Legal Battle Over Presidency Continues

President-elect Joe Biden named his first incoming cabinet official Thursday, but Skyler Henry reports the legal fight over election results continues (1:42).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:42Published