Shutdown impact on local businesses

Can they survive a second shutdown?

In just a little under an hour ?

"* governor walz is expected o announce some new restrictions in order to slow the meteoric spread of the coronavirus.

Small businesses like bars, restaurants and fitness centers most likely will be the targets of sweeping restrictions.

"* while e won't know the specifics until the governor's address at 6... a person with knowledge of the plan spoke anonymously to the associated press.

They say bars and restaurants will be restricted to take out business only and gyms and fitness centers will close.

The shutdown is expected to last four weeks.

Earlier this afternoon, i spoke with economics instructor rayce hardy about the impacts of a potential shutdown.

He tells me restrictions are needed to curb the spread of the virus ?*- but it will definitely have a huge economic impact.

Hardy says many small businesses still haven't recovered from the shutdowns in the spring and they desparately need help.

Xxx congress has known since june that small businesses in america need help and any scientist that's any true scientist said 'of course we're going to have another wave in the fall.'

Hardy says big business can help out small businesses in the mean time ?

"* like this spring when hormel bought meals for its employees from local restaurants.

