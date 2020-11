Many New Yorkers Waiting In Long Lines For COVID Testing CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:17s - Published Many New Yorkers Waiting In Long Lines For COVID Testing As COVID cases continue to rise, Mayor Bill de Blasio is encouraging more people to get tested, but many people expressed concerns with long lines at testing sites; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend