Looking at Mardi Gras on the Coast in 2021

19 testing- - tuesday, the city of new orlean- - - - canceled their 2021 mardi gras- parades.- now, mississippi's coastal- cities want to keep - everyone safe during their- upcoming carnival season.

- news 25's sabria reid takes us- around the coast to see - how carnival season will look - next year.- - carnival celebrations - bring thousands of people - together on the coast.- however, gulf coast cities are- preparing for what to expect- this upcoming 2021 mardi gras - season with covid on their- minds.- in biloxi, vincent creel, says- it's too early to tell if mardi- gras- will be celebrated next year.

- vincent creel, public affairs - - - - mananger biloxi: "come the firs or second week in january we- should have an idea then.

But - mean while, the most important- thing people can do as they go- forward is right here.- wear that mask.

Because that's- the only way these numbers are- - - - gonna go down by people being - responsible.- sabria reid, news 25: - "although mardi gras is months into our future, city officials- on the coast are already- considering ways for us to be - safe during the celebration - - - - season."

In ocean springs, the day parade set for saturday- january 30th and the night- parade which takes place friday- february 12th are ready to roll- and on the schedule.- cynthia dobbs sutton.

Executive- director of ocean springs - chamber of commerce:- "right now we have two orginzations the elks lodge and- - - - the ocean springs arts- association to have their day - and night parade set for 2021.- we do ask that you wear a mask,- that of course you social - distance and do - everything you can to follow th- recommended guidelines."

Gulfport is currently focused o- clean up post - hurricane zeta and developing a- alternative to their annual - harbor lights winter festival.- the coastal cities have the ove- all understanding - that safety and personal- responisbility will be keeping- things moving forward towards - carnival season.- vincent creel, public affairs - mananger biloxi:- if people do the responsible- things we can continue marching- forward to mardi gras.- " mardi gras is tuesday feburary- 16th and so far, no - mardi gras parades on the ms- gulf coast have been-