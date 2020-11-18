Looking at Mardi Gras on the Coast in 2021
Tuesday, the City of New Orleans canceled their 2021 Mardi Gras parades.
Mississippi’s coastal cities want to keep everyone safe during the 2021 Mardi Gras season.
19 testing- - tuesday, the city of new orlean- - - - canceled their 2021 mardi gras- parades.- now, mississippi's coastal- cities want to keep - everyone safe during their- upcoming carnival season.
- news 25's sabria reid takes us- around the coast to see - how carnival season will look - next year.- - carnival celebrations - bring thousands of people - together on the coast.- however, gulf coast cities are- preparing for what to expect- this upcoming 2021 mardi gras - season with covid on their- minds.- in biloxi, vincent creel, says- it's too early to tell if mardi- gras- will be celebrated next year.
- vincent creel, public affairs - - - - mananger biloxi: "come the firs or second week in january we- should have an idea then.
But - mean while, the most important- thing people can do as they go- forward is right here.- wear that mask.
Because that's- the only way these numbers are- - - - gonna go down by people being - responsible.- sabria reid, news 25: - "although mardi gras is months into our future, city officials- on the coast are already- considering ways for us to be - safe during the celebration - - - - season."
In ocean springs, the day parade set for saturday- january 30th and the night- parade which takes place friday- february 12th are ready to roll- and on the schedule.- cynthia dobbs sutton.
Executive- director of ocean springs - chamber of commerce:- "right now we have two orginzations the elks lodge and- - - - the ocean springs arts- association to have their day - and night parade set for 2021.- we do ask that you wear a mask,- that of course you social - distance and do - everything you can to follow th- recommended guidelines."
Gulfport is currently focused o- clean up post - hurricane zeta and developing a- alternative to their annual - harbor lights winter festival.- the coastal cities have the ove- all understanding - that safety and personal- responisbility will be keeping- things moving forward towards - carnival season.- vincent creel, public affairs - mananger biloxi:- if people do the responsible- things we can continue marching- forward to mardi gras.- " mardi gras is tuesday feburary- 16th and so far, no - mardi gras parades on the ms- gulf coast have been-