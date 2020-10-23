Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alligator Movie (1980) - Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V. Gazzo

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Alligator Movie (1980) - Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V. Gazzo

Alligator Movie (1980) - Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V. Gazzo

Alligator Movie (1980) trailer - Plot synopsis: A baby alligator is flushed down a Chicago toilet and survives by eating discarded laboratory rats injected with growth hormones.

The small reptile grows gigantic, escapes the city sewers, and goes on a rampage.

Director: Lewis Teague Writers: John Sayles, John Sayles, Frank Ray Perilli Stars: Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V.

Gazzo


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

THE DON IS DEAD Movie (1973) - Anthony Quinn, Frederic Forrest, Robert Forster [Video]

THE DON IS DEAD Movie (1973) - Anthony Quinn, Frederic Forrest, Robert Forster

THE DON IS DEAD Movie (1973) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After his mistress is savagely beaten up a Mafia leader goes after the killer with a bloody vengeance. Soon after the hunt begins, a gang war..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:45Published