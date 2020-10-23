Alligator Movie (1980) - Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V. Gazzo
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Alligator Movie (1980) - Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V. Gazzo
Alligator Movie (1980) trailer - Plot synopsis: A baby alligator is flushed down a Chicago toilet and survives by eating discarded laboratory rats injected with growth hormones.
The small reptile grows gigantic, escapes the city sewers, and goes on a rampage.
Director: Lewis Teague Writers: John Sayles, John Sayles, Frank Ray Perilli Stars: Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V.
Gazzo