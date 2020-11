Victor Victoria Movie (1982) - Julie Andrews, James Garner, Robert Preston Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:17s - Published Victor Victoria Movie (1982) - Julie Andrews, James Garner, Robert Preston Victor Victoria Movie (1982) trailer - Plot synopsis: A struggling female soprano finds work playing a male female impersonator, but it complicates her personal life. Director: Blake Edwards Writers: Blake Edwards, Hans Hoemburg, Reinhold Schünzel Stars: Julie Andrews, James Garner, Robert Preston 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hawaii Movie (1966) - Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow, Richard Harris



Hawaii Movie (1966) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An American missionary and his wife travel to the exotic island kingdom of Hawaii, intent on converting the natives. But the clash between the two.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:05 Published on October 6, 2020