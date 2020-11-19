Judge gives teen 20 years in juvenile prison for Tippecanoe Mall shooting

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 days ago

Iyon Erves was found guilty of attempted murder during a bench trial in July.

The department of corrections for the tippecanoe mall shooting last december.

But judge sean persin is sending him to juvenile prison and not adult prison.

At the beginning of today's sentencing, judge persin recognized the importance of getting this sentencing done before iyon's 18th birthday on december 14th.

Currently he is still eligible for juvenile prison, but he still could have been sent to adult prison.

However judge persin decided to give iyon one second chance by sending him to juvenile prison.

A decision that left erves' family and friends with tears of joy.

Judge persin found erves guilty in a bench trial back in july.

He was found guilty on six of his eight charges.

Including the strongest of attempted murder.

Judge persin said he was very lucky no one was hit by the three bullets he fired that day.

Today five family members and friends testified that iyon is a smart, athletic and respectful and compassionate kid who was starting to go down the wrong path when this incident happened.

His grandfather and mother testified to how strong of a family support iyon will always have, even throughout his punishment.

Other mitigating factors considered were his low criminal history and his youthful age.

Erves was just barely 17 at the time of the shooting.

Iyon will go to the logansport juvenile center where he has two paths to choose from.

If he stays in the right path, he could get out in a few years, and serve the rest of his sentence on community corrections probation.

If he goes down the wrong path, he could be sent to adult prison to finish the rest of his 20 year sentence behind bars.

