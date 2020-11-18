Health Headlines - 11-18-20
In today's health headlines we talk about how Pfizer is close to filing for a COVID-19 vaccine that is 95% effective.
Also, the FDA has approved a at home test kit for COVID-19.
SNHD launches COVID-19 holiday safety campaignThe Southern Nevada Health District released a new campaign to motivate and remind people of the proper steps against COVID- 19 amid the holiday season.
Vegas PD: 500+ officers test COVID-19 positive; NV case numbers increaseState health officials on Wednesday reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases in Nevada were confirmed in the last 24 hours.
SNHD hosting free flu clinicThe Southern Nevada Health District doesn't want you to forget about flu season. This Saturday people 6 months and older can get a free flu shot.