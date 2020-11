J&K encounter: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight near Ban Toll Plaza | Oneindia News

4 terrorists were eliminated by security forces Thursday morning in an encounter near Nagrota toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district.

Around 5 AM, some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

They were hidden in a vehicle.

Here are the latest updates.

