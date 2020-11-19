Global  
 

J&K Encounter: Cop warns terrorists to surrender at Nagrota in Jammu: watch the Video|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:23s - Published
J&K Encounter: Cop warns terrorists to surrender at Nagrota in Jammu: watch the Video|Oneindia News

J&K Encounter: Cop warns terrorists to surrender at Nagrota in Jammu: watch the Video|Oneindia News

Video shows J&K Police IG Mukesh Singh warned terrorists at Nagrota to surrender before the encounter.

In the video you can see Mukesh Singh appealing to the terrorists to surrender.

Four terrorist were gunned down in the early morning encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota, 11 AK rifles and large quantities of arms and ammunition also recovered.

Security forces gunned down four terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in a gunfight near Nagrota town in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A policeman was also injured in the gun battle.

He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu with injuries on the neck.

His condition has been stated to be stable.

#J&KEncounter #Nagrota #CopWarnsTerrorists


