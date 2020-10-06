Two-week freeze causes Southern Oregon Spartans to cancel 2020 season

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 8 minutes ago

The reason for the cancellation was due to the new state-wide two-week freeze that Governor Kate Brown enacted today.

On Facebook, the Southern Oregon Spartans announced that they will be cancelling the rest of the 2020 hockey season.

Try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The two week freeze which went into effect today has shut down gyms, indoor dining, visits at long-term care facilities among many other things.

And today that freeze has made its way into the sporting world-- shutting down the southern oregon spartans hockey season for the rest of the year.

On the team's facebook page-- the spartans announcing that they will be cancelling the rest of their season and focusing on the 2021-2022 season.

Because of the new covid-19 restrictions with the two week freeze-- the team says that they are now left without a facility to practice, play games in, or even train in.

So the only logical choice left for them was to cancel the season.

"with this new mandate that just happened from the governor's office we just don't see when we can open up with fans in medford and it just wasn't looking good for us so we figured now is a good time to cancel the rest of the season."

