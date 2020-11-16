Oxford Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in older adults – study
The University of Oxford is expected to release data on the effectiveness ofits coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks, with the latest trial resultssuggesting it produces a strong immune response in older adults.
The ChAdOx1nCov-2019 vaccine has been shown to trigger a robust immune response inhealthy adults aged 56-69 and people over 70.