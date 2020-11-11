Bigg Boss 14: Captaincy Task Turns Disastrous After Nikki Tamboli Destroys All Hearts

In the last episode of Bigg Boss, the captaincy task continued and it was not without some major twists.

Aly showed support for Rahul and Jasmin just followed him, forgetting her friendship with Abhinav and Rubina.

The task saw sevaks use a lot of force, but the twist came when Nikki, disappointed with the BB currency she was getting, destroyed all hearts.

Bigg Boss stopped them and cancelled the task altogether.