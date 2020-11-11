India will deliver COVID-19 vaccine in couple of months: Harsh Vardhan

Amid encouraging final results of multiple vaccines for COVID-19 around the world, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on November 19 said that he is confident that India will deliver a vaccine in a couple of months.
"Our scientists are well-ahead of others in terms of research around vaccine development.
We're in a position that I can confidently tell Indians that in a couple of months from now, we should be able to deliver a vaccine," said Harsh Vardhan during a press briefing in the national capital.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on November 19 appealed to people to celebrate Chhath Puja at their homes in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. He said, "We want our brothers and sisters to celebrate Chhath Puja very nicely. Please celebrate but if 200 people enter into a pond at a time, and even if just one of them has COVID-19, all of them will contract the infection. This is also the opinion of experts." "You can imagine that COVID-19 will be spread on a large scale. So, celebrations are not banned. What is banned is the entering of a large number of people in a pond or river at once. Let's celebrate at homes," he added.
