India will deliver COVID-19 vaccine in couple of months: Harsh Vardhan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published
India will deliver COVID-19 vaccine in couple of months: Harsh Vardhan

Amid encouraging final results of multiple vaccines for COVID-19 around the world, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on November 19 said that he is confident that India will deliver a vaccine in a couple of months.

"Our scientists are well-ahead of others in terms of research around vaccine development.

We're in a position that I can confidently tell Indians that in a couple of months from now, we should be able to deliver a vaccine," said Harsh Vardhan during a press briefing in the national capital.


Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Indian politician

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

