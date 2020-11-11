India will deliver COVID-19 vaccine in couple of months: Harsh Vardhan

Amid encouraging final results of multiple vaccines for COVID-19 around the world, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on November 19 said that he is confident that India will deliver a vaccine in a couple of months.

"Our scientists are well-ahead of others in terms of research around vaccine development.

We're in a position that I can confidently tell Indians that in a couple of months from now, we should be able to deliver a vaccine," said Harsh Vardhan during a press briefing in the national capital.