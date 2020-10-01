India's Foreign Secy to visit Maldives on Nov 9-10: MEA

Delhi/NCR breathless under blanket of haze. Record 6,800 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours in Delhi. US polls outcome unlikely to impact ties, says foreign secy Shringla. And Mira Nair's 'socialist' son creates history, wins NY Assembly seat. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.
India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over Islamabad's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Aftab Hassan Khan, the Pakistani CDA, was categorically told that the decision runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. On Thursday, the MEA had reacted sharply to Pakistan's decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurudwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body. Srivastava said the unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor initiative as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held press conference on Oct 29. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism. No amount of denial can hide this truth. The country which provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not even attempt to play victim." On being asked about Pakistan's reaction on changed land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, MEA spokesperson said, "No country has locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India." He further said, "The decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor will be in line with COVID-19 protocol. We are in touch with all the concerned authorities."
Pakistan diplomat arrived at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 06. Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). More details are awaited in the matter.