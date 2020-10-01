Global  
 

India's Foreign Secy to visit Maldives on Nov 9-10: MEA

India's Foreign Secy to visit Maldives on Nov 9-10: MEA

India's Foreign Secy to visit Maldives on Nov 9-10: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava informed that India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Maldives from November 9-10.

He said, "India's Foreign Secy will visit Maldives from Nov 9-10 and this visit will be 1st high-level interaction between 2 sides since disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary is scheduled to call on President Soli and hold discussions with other Ministers."


