Cardi B named Billboard Woman of the Year

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s
Cardi B named Billboard Woman of the Year
Cardi B has been named the recipient of the 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year.

Cardi B Cardi B American rapper, songwriter, and actress

Jack Black Pulls Off Hilarious 'WAP' Challenge in Red Speedo

 Jack Black's the hero 2020 needed ... getting down to the "WAP" challenge that'll make Cardi B proud. The "Tropic Thunder" star threw on nothing but a red Speedo..
TMZ.com

Cardi B 'sorry' for misstep depicting Hindu goddess in sneaker ad; fans say she was disrespectful

 Rapper Cardi B is apologizing to the Hindu community for being "disrespectful" after depicting the Hindu goddess Durga on the cover of Footwear News.
USATODAY.com
Cardi B apologises for cultural appropriation after Hindu-themed photoshoot [Video]

Cardi B apologises for cultural appropriation after Hindu-themed photoshoot

Cardi B has apologised after being accused of cultural appropriation with a Hindu-themed photoshoot.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Billboard Women in Music


Billboard (magazine) Billboard (magazine) American music magazine

Taylor Swift breaks a 'Billboard' 200 record held by Whitney Houston [Video]

Taylor Swift breaks a 'Billboard' 200 record held by Whitney Houston

Swift's latest LP, 'folklore,' has returned to the top of the US chart.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
10 of the Most Well-Known One-Hit Wonders [Video]

10 of the Most Well-Known One-Hit Wonders

A song is considered a one-hit-wonder when it is the only single by a band to make the top 10 of the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 chart.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Cardi B Perfectly Shuts Down Backlash Over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

Cardi B don't cook, she don't clean, but let her tell you how she got this... Billboard Woman of the...
E! Online

Cardi B, Dolly Parton, & Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at Billboard's Women in Music 2020!

Billboard will be honoring some major women this year! It has been announced that Cardi B has been...
Just Jared


