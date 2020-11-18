Global  
 

Watch: Explosion during Nagrota encounter as forces gun down 4 JeM terrorists

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:58s - Published
Watch: Explosion during Nagrota encounter as forces gun down 4 JeM terrorists

Watch: Explosion during Nagrota encounter as forces gun down 4 JeM terrorists

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured in a gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying a group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, top police officials said.

The terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said.

In Srinagar, IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the four terrorists were on their way to the Kashmir valley to disturb the District Development Council (DDC) polls scheduled later this month, as Pakistan has been trying to cause trouble in the political process.

Watch the full video for more details.


