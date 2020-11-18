Watch: Explosion during Nagrota encounter as forces gun down 4 JeM terrorists
Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured in a gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying a group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, top police officials said.
The terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said.
In Srinagar, IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the four terrorists were on their way to the Kashmir valley to disturb the District Development Council (DDC) polls scheduled later this month, as Pakistan has been trying to cause trouble in the political process.
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district on the morning of November 19. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the area. Further details are awaited.
A CCTV footage shows the explosion in the truck, which was intercepted by security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in J-K's Nagrota where four terrorists were killed by the security forces on November 19. The driver of the truck managed to escape. Four terrorists were gunned down and two police constables sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu today.
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Parigam area in Pulwama district on November 19. Police and security forces are currently carrying out the operation. Further details are awaited in this regard.
Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar reacted on Nagrota encounter. He said that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into India to disturb Panchayat election in Kashmir. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have done good job by neutralising the terrorists. Kumar added that the intention of the killed terrorists was to disturb the elections in the valley. "We are providing security to the candidates and there is no need o worry," he said.
IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on Nagrota encounter said, "During a routine check, a truck was intercepted at 5 am. Driver of the truck fled. During search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy