Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans Are Excited for Comeback in Live Sports: Turner’s Marybeth Strobel

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 09:38s - Published
Fans Are Excited for Comeback in Live Sports: Turner’s Marybeth Strobel

Fans Are Excited for Comeback in Live Sports: Turner’s Marybeth Strobel

Live sports are ready to make a comeback after the pandemic led to the biggest interruption in fan attendance since World War II.

As vaccine researchers report surprisingly good results from recent tests, many people next year are more likely to seek things they had shunned, including sporting events, concerts, theaters, airlines, restaurants and stores.

Next year will bring the return of sporting events that were canceled, including the Summer Olympics and the NCAA men's basketball tournament that typically generate significant media spending.

Marybeth Strobel, senior vice president at Turner Sports, is cautiously optimistic about what next year will bring.

"I hope in 2021 we'll see sports come back in an even bigger way," she said in this interview with Beet.TV.

"Fans are excited to get back, and next year will bring us the NCAA tournament which we lost for a year." Source: Kantar The tournament, known as "March Madness," in 2019 was the third-biggest generator of advertising revenue after the Super Bowl and the NBA playoffs, according to market researcher Kantar.

Since 2011, Turner Sports has carried the tournament in a collaboration with CBS Sports.

Turner shows games on TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Reaching Fans on Multiple Screens With sports fans watching games, highlight clips and news coverage on multiple devices, Turner Sports has adapted to reach audiences in a more fragmented media environment.

"Sports has always attracted marketers who want huge exposure -- real high impact -- particularly and historically on television, but fans are now consuming content on multiple screens," Strobel said.

"It's something that we need to be fully aware of in the way that we work with our partners." Turner Sports not only works to provide valuable content, but also aims to provide audience reach to consumers at different stages of the "sales funnel," which generally starts with broad awareness and narrows down to a final sale.

Along the way, audience data from telecommunications giant AT&T, the parent company of WarnerMedia and Turner Sports, help to inform media buyers.

"That's the beauty of data," Strobel said, adding that "when we talk about data, we also need to be very careful in the sports space.

A lot of times if you delve into data, you're constantly being pushed toward the bottom of the funnel without feeding the top.

That top is so important when it comes to that element of discovery." From there, metrics help to determine the efficacy of marketing messages in guiding the consumer toward the bottom of the sales funnel.

"We just need to be very careful and aware of measurement," Strobel said.

"We need to make sure that we're working together as an industry toward that holistic, cross-platform measurement capability." You are watching “Targeted Strategies, Big Impact: TV Powered by Data, Addressability and Consumer Choice,” a leadership video series from Beet.TV and VAB presented by New York Interconnect.

For more videos, please visit this page.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Linear TV Still Works: FOX Sports’ Donnelly [Video]

Linear TV Still Works: FOX Sports’ Donnelly

In an era of on-demand consumption, many amateur soothsayers would have you believe that "live TV is dead". Try telling that to the millions who tune in to live televised sport every week. Live linear..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:21Published
Warriors Propose Plan for Fan Attendance at Chase Center Games [Video]

Warriors Propose Plan for Fan Attendance at Chase Center Games

The NBA season is expected to tip off Dec. 22 and the Warriors are trying to develop the first program of its kind to get fans back in the stands. Andrea Nakano reports. (11-13-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published
Baraclough: We're focused on job ahead [Video]

Baraclough: We're focused on job ahead

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his squad are excited and focused on what they need to do to beat Slovakia and qualify for the European Championships.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published