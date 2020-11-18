Global  
 

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson’s £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from.

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Labour MP: Starmer has 'done the right thing' over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee.

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of "still making thesame mistakes" eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government's actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons.

UK's Labour roiled by feud over anti-Semitism and Corbyn

 The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said Wednesday that he won't readmit ex-Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn to the party's parliamentary caucus,..
Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK's defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: "For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.

PM: 'Era of cutting defence budget must end'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War.

UK military set to get its biggest investment in 30 years

Boris Johnson will "end the era of retreat" when he unveils what is being billed as the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.

The Grenfell Tower disaster is political. Look at the evidence of the fire test 'fraud'

 Politics in the UK is often reduced to little more than a soap opera: a story of who is in and who is out, who is favoured and who is marginalised. Unsurprising,..
Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ben Wallace: 'Defence has been in feast and famine'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has welcomed the PM's vow to 'end the era of retreat' with what is being billed as the biggest military investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.

Hyderabad girl emerges as messiah for stray dogs

Shailja, a resident of Hyderabad has been feeding, rescuing, and sterilising stray dogs in the city, since 2018. She said, "Earlier I was scared of dogs but my family got a pet in 2018 after which I became compassionate towards all animals and started taking care of them." "I worked at a hotel but I left it to take care of a dog. I use my savings to do it. My savings were badly affected during lockdown. So I sought help through Facebook. Some donors helped me with dog food. I mix it with egg-rice. I plan to open shelter/foster home in future," she said.

