Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".
Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War.
Boris Johnson will "end the era of retreat" when he unveils what is being billed as the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has welcomed the PM's vow to 'end the era of retreat' with what is being billed as the biggest military investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.
Shailja, a resident of Hyderabad has been feeding, rescuing, and sterilising stray dogs in the city, since 2018. She said, "Earlier I was scared of dogs but my family got a pet in 2018 after which I became compassionate towards all animals and started taking care of them." "I worked at a hotel but I left it to take care of a dog. I use my savings to do it. My savings were badly affected during lockdown. So I sought help through Facebook. Some donors helped me with dog food. I mix it with egg-rice. I plan to open shelter/foster home in future," she said.