Second Annual 23ABC Bakersfield Baby Shower is underway Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Second Annual 23ABC Bakersfield Baby Shower is underway Today, 23ABC is opening its studio gates for the second Annual Bakersfield Baby Shower! Join us at our studios at 321 21st Street for the drive-thru event! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOW, BUT IT IS DEFINITELYEARLY--EXCITEDLY AWAITING THEARRIVAL OF OUR 23ABC VIEWERSTO DRIVE-THRU AND DROP-OFF BABYCARE ITEMS LIKE DIAPERS,WIPES, CAR SEATS, ANYTHING AMOTHER COULD NEED FOR HERLITTLE ONE.AS YOU CAN SEE OUR PARKING LOTIS EMPTY AT THE MOMENT, BUTSTARTING AT 5 A-M WE'RE LOOKINGFORWARD TO HAVING YOU JOINUS, SOCIALLY DISTANCED OF COURSEWITH MASKS ON FOR THISCELEBRATION AND DONATION DRIVE.WITH ME THIS MORNING, ISEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THEBAKERSFIELD PREGNANCY CENTER,ERIN ROGERS. THE PREGNANCYCENTER IS ONE OF THEBENEFICIARIES OF YOURGENEROSITY.-FOR SOMEONE THAT HAS NOT HEARDOF THE BAKERSFIELD BABYS SHOWER?WHAT IS SO SPECIAL ABOUT IT, ANDWHY SHOULD THEY COME MAKE ADELIVERY?-YOU TOLD ME THAT LAST YEAR YOURECEIVED ABOUT $10,000WORTH OF ITEMS. WHAT KIND OFIMPACT DID THIS HAVE ON THEPREGNANCY CENTER AND MOTHERS INNEED?-WHAT KIND OF ITEMS ARE YOUHOPING FOR?THOSE ARE SOME OF THE ITEMS THATYOU CAN DROP OFF TODAY.WE'LL HAVE A FULL LIST OF WHATYOU CAN BRING ON OUR WEBSITE,TURNTO23.COM. WE'LL BE EXCEPTINGDONATIONS, HERE AT 23ABCSTUDIOS, FROM 5 A-M TO 7 P-M.LIVE AT 23ABC STUDIOS, KRISTINVARTAN 23ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.IT'S TIME TO HEAD TO THEHAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH! TODAYDOWNTOWN DISNEY WORD WILL BEOPEN TO





