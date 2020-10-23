Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep 'so satisfied' with new Man City deal

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Pep 'so satisfied' with new Man City deal

Pep 'so satisfied' with new Man City deal

Pep Guardiola says he has 'unfinished business' at Manchester City after committing his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year deal.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trophies won in style but defensive issues remain – Man City under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with Manchester City to extend his stay at the Etihad...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Man City handed boost as Pep Guardiola ‘likely to agree new deal’ with current contract set to expire in the summer

Pep Guardiola is reportedly more likely than not to extend his stay with Manchester City beyond the...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023 [Video]

Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why he has signed a new contract with the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:14Published
Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City [Video]

Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-yearcontract at Manchester City, extending what is already his longest spell incharge of a single club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester [Video]

Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sends a message to those in Manchesteras the city heads into Tier 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published