Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published
UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War

UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War

Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cold War Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc

Boris Johnson announces 'biggest hike in UK defence funding since Cold War' [Video]

Boris Johnson announces 'biggest hike in UK defence funding since Cold War'

The additional £16.5 billion (€18.4 billion) will put the UK second in defence spending among NATO allies after the US.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:33Published

UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

 Britain has pledged to end the "era of retreat" by announcing the biggest military investment sincethe end of the Cold War, despite the coronavirus crisis..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from [Video]

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson’s £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:26Published
Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost [Video]

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published
PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’ [Video]

PM: ‘Era of cutting defence budget must end’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "defence of the realm must come first" as he announced the biggest investment in the UK's military since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology' [Video]

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans [Video]

PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans

The UK is setting up "RAF Space Command", a wing of the Armed Forces which will be capable of launching Britain's first rocket as early as 2022, the prime minister has announced. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

UK announces largest military investment since Cold War Britain has pledged to end the "era of retreat" by announcing the biggest military investment...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Related videos from verified sources

Ben Wallace: ‘Defence has been in feast and famine’ [Video]

Ben Wallace: ‘Defence has been in feast and famine’

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has welcomed the PM’s vow to ‘end the era of retreat’ with what is being billed as the biggest military investment in Britain’s armed forces since the end of the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published
UK military set to get its biggest investment in 30 years [Video]

UK military set to get its biggest investment in 30 years

Boris Johnson will “end the era of retreat” when he unveils what is being billed as the biggest programme of investment in Britain’s armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:40Published