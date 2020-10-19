Ben Wallace: ‘Defence has been in feast and famine’

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has welcomed the PM’s vow to ‘end the era of retreat’ with what is being billed as the biggest military investment in Britain’s armed forces since the end of the Cold War.
Seven people have been detained after British armed forces stormed an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking by stowaways. Theraid, likely to have been carried out by members of the Special Boat Service(SBS), was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home SecretaryPriti Patel on Sunday night after a tense 10-hour stand-off.
The armed forces have boarded a ship in the English Channel and gained controlafter a suspected hijacking and detained seven individuals, the Ministry ofDefence has said. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patelauthorised armed forces personnel to board the ship in the English Channel inresponse to a police request.
Britain is in a "very real race" with its enemies for technological advantageon the battlefield, the Defence Secretary has warned. Ben Wallace said newarmed forces equipment needs to be "threat-driven" and better aligned to theUK's future needs. Speaking as the Ministry of Defence published its Scienceand Technology Strategy 2020, he said: "We are in a very real race with ouradversaries for technological advantage."
Boris Johnson will "end the era of retreat" when he unveils what is being billed as the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.
Shailja, a resident of Hyderabad has been feeding, rescuing, and sterilising stray dogs in the city, since 2018. She said, "Earlier I was scared of dogs but my family got a pet in 2018 after which I became compassionate towards all animals and started taking care of them." "I worked at a hotel but I left it to take care of a dog. I use my savings to do it. My savings were badly affected during lockdown. So I sought help through Facebook. Some donors helped me with dog food. I mix it with egg-rice. I plan to open shelter/foster home in future," she said.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has stressed the need to reform the UK constitution so people feel that they are "a part of something bigger than just their regions and themselves".