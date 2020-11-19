Daily Dividend Report: A,APD,LEA,AFL,ALL,NOC

The dividend reflects an 8% increase over the previous quarter.

Agilent Technologies today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly dividend to 19.4 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Jan.

27, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan.

5, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on February 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has reinstated the Company's dividend, declaring a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.25 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2020.

Aflac today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2021.

This represents a 17.9% increase over the previously declared fourth quarter dividend.

The Allstate Corporation announced today that its board of directors has approved common and preferred quarterly dividends.

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Jan.

4, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov.

30, 2020.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec.

16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov.

30, 2020.