England, France drawn in same pool for women's World Cup

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:23s - Published
Top-ranked England and France drawn in the same pool for the women's Rugby World Cup, while hosts New Zealand were drawn with Australia.


Rugby World Cup 2021: England to face France and Wales will play New Zealand

 Two-time winners England are drawn against Six Nations rivals France in the Rugby World Cup 2021 pool stages, while Wales will face defending champions New..
BBC News

China says Five Eyes, including NZ, should face reality on Hong Kong

 China has rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy from the US and allies such as New Zealand, saying they "should face up to the reality" that the..
New Zealand Herald

Pike River: The 29 coal miners who never came home

 It's been 10 years since New Zealand's Pike River mine disaster, and families of victims still feel raw.
BBC News

Will climate change mean more earthquakes and eruptions?

 Can climate change influence earthquakes and volcanic eruptions?It may seem an unlikely question, but it's one scientists are intensely interested in, given..
New Zealand Herald

News24.com | Bok Women to face England, France and Fiji at RWC 2021

The Springbok Women will face England, France and debutantes Fiji in Pool C of the 2021 Rugby World...
News24 - Published

Rugby World Cup 2021: England to face France and Wales will play New Zealand

Two-time winners England are drawn against Six Nations rivals France in the Rugby World Cup 2021 pool...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News



