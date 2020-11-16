Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:22s - Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News

'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News

'Woman 1984' is hitting theaters that remain open and HBO Max on Christmas Day, TikTok megastar Addison Rae opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her big screen debut in 'He's All That', Wonder and a new 'Pink Panther' film is in the works.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

HBO Max HBO Max Streaming video service

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming

The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December 25. That's the same day it hits theaters where they are open. Other studios may begin to embrace streaming for tentpole movies, including Marvel's "Black Widow." A source familiar with Disney's thinking said that "everything is in consideration" for Disney Plus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News

With a second wave of COVID-19 impacting many parts of the globe, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is changing course yet again. The film will now release in theaters that remain open and stream on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:59Published

ShowBiz Minute: Rivera, Lanez, 'Wonder Woman'

 Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning; Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting; "Wonder Woman 1984" to debut in theaters..
USATODAY.com

'Wonder Woman 1984' heads to HBO Max and some theaters on Dec. 25: 'The time has come'

 Director Patty Jenkins reveals that "Wonder Woman 1984" will stream on HBO Max and be released in select theaters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Addison Rae Addison Rae American social media personality and dancer


TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Crying Over Backlash from Dinner Video

 Charli D'Amelio's crying a river after tons of followers canceled her ... and now she's wondering if she should just quit TikTok after encountering her first..
TMZ.com

Broadway is closed, but Ratatouille the Musical is cooking on TikTok

 Something remarkable is happening
The Verge

TikTok now lets parents make their teens’ accounts more private

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok is expanding its parental control feature today to give parents more options over what their teen can..
The Verge

Jack Black Pulls Off Hilarious 'WAP' Challenge in Red Speedo

 Jack Black's the hero 2020 needed ... getting down to the "WAP" challenge that'll make Cardi B proud. The "Tropic Thunder" star threw on nothing but a red Speedo..
TMZ.com

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole [Video]

Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole

Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal traditionsafely, launching live Zoom sessions from his home in the North Pole, via anonline Christmas grotto. Teaming up with festive events producer Underbelly(Edinburgh's Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London), the magicalbeing is taking bookings for 12-minute private video calls to his grotto forup to six children at a time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Joe Biden makes his debut as a nativity figurine [Video]

Joe Biden makes his debut as a nativity figurine

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has now arrived at a shopping street in Naples famed for the production of Christmas figurines.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas [Video]

UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas

The Government is set to unveil its plan for restrictions over Christmas inthe coming days, with rumours of a potential month-long lockdown afterChristmas. We asked members of the public for their opinions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B Claps Back at Woman of the Year Haters, Naya Rivera’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit & More | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B Claps Back at Woman of the Year Haters, Naya Rivera’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit & More | Billboard News

Cardi B has some words for haters that say she doesn't deserve Billboard's Woman of the Year honor, Naya Rivera's family files a wrongful death lawsuit and the latest on singer Jeremih who's in..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:40Published
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max [Video]

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max. Warner Bros. has announced the long-awaited release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’. The movie will debut in the United States on December 25 in both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Wonder Woman 1984 to be released simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 to be released simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max

Warner Bros. have confirmed 'Wonder Woman 1984' will be released simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max on Christmas Day (25.12.20) in the US, and Gal Gadot - who plays the titular superhero - has..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:42Published