Feds: Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld solicited $40K in exchange for votes

The announcement comes just nine days after federal agents arrested Cincinnati City Council Member Jeff Pastor on federal bribery charges.



Related videos from verified sources Hear P.G. Sittenfeld's entire court appearance



Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld is accused of soliciting $40,000 in exchange for votes on a project, according to U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 11:12 Published 3 hours ago Have any other City Council members been offered a bribe?



Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann wants to restrict council members from early deal making with developers and use ethics violations with criminal penalties to stop what he says has become more.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:23 Published 1 day ago Feds: Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor took $55K in exchange for votes on two developments



Cincinnati City Council Member Jeff Pastor took $55,000 in bribes over the course of about a year in exchange for votes related to projects in the city, according to federal officials. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:30 Published 1 week ago