Go Insurance and Tot Squad are teaming up to make it easier for parents and others to become more aware of car seat safety.

Indiana is the 4th least safe state in the nation for accidents involving children.

Virtual demonstration could help new parents set up car seats

Your child's safety is a top priority especially when you travel.

Go insurance company and tot squad are provider for parenting advice and services.

They are launching a national campaign to increase child passenger safety.

Storm team 10's david siple spoke with both organizations about car safety and children.

A child restraint system or a car seat is required by law in illinois and in indiana for children under the age of 8.

Our main goal as parents is to keep our children safe and follow those laws.

However proper installation of that car seat is the first step and it's where the first mistake most parents make.

"we actually didn't expect it would be car seats."

Go insurance put out a report of the 10 least safe places for children and infants.

Car seats topped the list.

This drove go insurance and tot squad to launch a nationwide initiative to get parents more aware of car seat safety.

"when new parents would leave the hospital, they would ask the nurse or doctor "can you help me with the car seat" and the most common answer was "i sorry i can't."."

They came up with a virtual experience that can make a big difference in that first car ride home.

Tot squad founder and ceo jen saxton highlights how an increasingly virtual world has made this possible.

"one of the silver linings of covid is that we are seeing more adoption of the virtual car seat check-up opportunity."

This allows for more flexibility for parents to make sure that everything is in check before putting your little one in the car seat.

Finally, i asked saxton what mistake parents make most when putting their children in a car seat.

"probably the most common error that we see with your child in a car seat, is that the harness straps are too loose.

If you can get your child in and out of the car seat without having to loosen that harness, it was too loose while they were riding."

So, if you are interested in signing up for these virtual demonstrations, head on over to wthitv.com for all the links and information.

In my vehicle with little ellie, i'm storm team 10's david siple